Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 298.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after buying an additional 433,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $12,130,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $8,847,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

