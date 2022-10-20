Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.