CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

