Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

