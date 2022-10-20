SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,059 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 789.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVB opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.77 and a 200 day moving average of $205.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.05 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

