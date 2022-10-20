New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,157 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Textron worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

