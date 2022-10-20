New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,083 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

