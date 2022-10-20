New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 296 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RE opened at $279.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.96. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

