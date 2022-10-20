New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,925 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE IRM opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

