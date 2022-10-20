New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

