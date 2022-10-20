New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 307 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $406.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.08 and a 200 day moving average of $407.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

