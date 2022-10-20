Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

