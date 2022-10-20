New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Alleghany worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,590,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 68.1% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,099,000 after buying an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,289,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE Y opened at $847.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $841.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

