Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 815 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

