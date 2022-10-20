Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $525,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,588,000 after buying an additional 784,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 399,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of CLR opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

