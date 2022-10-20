Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 57,853 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Affimed worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Affimed by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Affimed by 34.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affimed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AFMD. StockNews.com upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Affimed Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of AFMD opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.32.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. Research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.