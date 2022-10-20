Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RARE opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $89.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.