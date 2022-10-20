Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $408,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.08.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

