Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Century Casinos worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Century Casinos by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 227,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,009,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

CNTY stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.62.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

