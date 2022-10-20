Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 215,514 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) by 266.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,514 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Cardiff Oncology worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardiff Oncology

In other news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 5.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.