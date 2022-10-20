Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in argenx by 107.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in argenx by 10.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.07.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $360.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.44 and a 200 day moving average of $347.97. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.86.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -15.39 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

