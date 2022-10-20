Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $241.88 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.