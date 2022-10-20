Profund Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.37.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

