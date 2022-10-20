Profund Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NFG opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

