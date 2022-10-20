First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.89.

FRC stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $110.79 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

