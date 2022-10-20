Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in ResMed by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $215.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,637,247. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

