Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 0.2 %

MOS opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.