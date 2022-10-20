Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.51 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.