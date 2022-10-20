Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,945 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $85,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after buying an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 473.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 415,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UDR to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

UDR stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

