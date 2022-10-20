Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lantheus worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.
NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.07 and a beta of 0.82. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
