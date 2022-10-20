Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $95.21 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

