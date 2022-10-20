Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO opened at $59.74 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

