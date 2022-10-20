Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 316 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.77 and a 200-day moving average of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

