SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 259.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.