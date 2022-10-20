Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $74.69 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

