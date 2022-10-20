Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 22,600 Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ATI Physical Therapy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,912 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 634,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 5.6 %

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 95.69%. The firm had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

