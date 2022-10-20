SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.55 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $3,536,958. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

