Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,186,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 144,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

