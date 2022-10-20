SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,423 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 309.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9 %

URI opened at $286.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.18 and a 200 day moving average of $291.13. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

