Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Corning stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

