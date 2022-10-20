SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $158.62 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $159.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

