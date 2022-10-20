Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

