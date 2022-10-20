SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,633,000 after buying an additional 230,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,564,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

