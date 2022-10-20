SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 47,047 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 1,469.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,149 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics Stock Down 4.4 %

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

TXG opened at $25.58 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $187.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.67.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

