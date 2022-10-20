Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TXG opened at $25.58 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $187.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

