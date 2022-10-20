Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 529,966 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Xerox worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Xerox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.