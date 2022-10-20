Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.45. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.