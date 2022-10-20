Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 834,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $23.09 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

