Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. Tobam raised its position in UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

