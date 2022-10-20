Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 125,653 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

